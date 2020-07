Valentino Haute Couture: abiti da sogno per l’autunno/inverno 2020/2021

View this post on Instagram

Of Grace and Light @maisonvalentino by @pppiccioli is Couture heaven. 🤍🤍🤍 The show trailer is also my favorite from this #digitalfashionweek . Pier Paolo Piccioli recorded his face time calls with his collaborators, and reminds us it is all about team work, and a sense of belonging to a family. #coutureweek #fw2020