#KoreaLovesItaly 🇰🇷❤️🇮🇹 Meet the protagonists of CNMI Partnership with @The_Hyundai touring pop-up store promoting the new generation of talents. Introducing: @edithmarcel_official EDITHMARCEL is founded in 2015 by Gianluca Ferracin and Andrea Masato, respectively from the world of Fashion Design and Architecture. The brand reflects on the theme of gender as a study of forms, volumes and lengths that can dress alike the male and the female body. Presented its first collection in the agender section "Open" at Pitti88, EDITHMARCEL is selected by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana for showing their first collection at Milan Fashion Week in September 2015. The tour started at the Hyundai Apgujung Gangnam in Seoul, stopping at Hyundai Mokdong Yangchen in Seoul and will end its journey on 16/07/2020 at the Hyundai Coex Gangnam in Seoul.