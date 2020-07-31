View this post on Instagram

It has been a long, long wait, but the time has finally come. @katebock, @goldenbarbie and @oliviaculpo are your SI Swimsuit 2020 cover models. The trio were photographed by @yutsai88 in one of the most beautiful places in the world, Bali, Indonesia, back in November. Did we mention the best part? Not only are we giving you one cover showcasing these extraordinary and empowering women together, but we also have three additional covers, one of each model individually. This marks a first for the brand: three powerful women. Four incredible covers. One groundbreaking issue. “These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” says SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief @mj_day. #SISwim2020 is on newsstands and online Tuesday, July 21st! Head to the link in bio for more. @yutsai88 @tracymurphymua @jrugg8 @sooribali @cathaypacific #sooribali #cathaypacific