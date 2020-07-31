Sports Illustrated, è sempre una piacevole sorpresa. Soprattutto per le bellissime modelle e star che propone ogni anno. All’insegna dell’inclusività e della bellezza femminile al di là di ogni differenza di genere. SI, sceglie donne forti, indipendenti, che possano rappresentare un punto di riferimento per la comunità. Indipendentemente, dal fisico scultoreo. Anch’esso protagonista, perfetto e scolpito, avvolto da bikini colorati e super sexy. Il tutto condito, da location che delineano veri e propri paradisi terrestri.
Con l’uscita ufficiale del nuovo Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2020, è veramente estate!
Con l’uscita dello Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2020, è senza dubbio estate. Il numero speciale dedicato ai costumi da bagno della rivista Sports Illustrated, è un vero e proprio giubilo di bellezza, femminilità, e sensualità; accompagnate da fisici mozzafiato. Il tutto declinato a 365° gradi.
Protagoniste della copertina, con foto scattate dal fotografo (oramai veterano della rivista) SI Yu Tsai, questa volta; sono tre bellissime modelle: Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders e Olivia Culpo.
Il fascino incredibile di SI
L’editor in chief MJ Day di Sport Illustrated, all’autorevole testata People, ha definito le modelle da copertina del numero speciale “costumi da bagno”: «sono intrinsecamente unici ma simili in termini di ambizioni, obiettivi e ciò che rappresentano». Le top Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders e Olivia Culpo, rappresentate dell’agenzia The Society Management New York, sono alla loro prima copertina di Swimsuit Issue. Di cui, La Culpo, unica modella debuttante, mentre Bock e Sanders erano già presenti nell’edizione 2019. Oltre allo scatto in trio, come se fossero delle dee nate dalle acque; la rivista ha dedicato a ciascuna di loro, una copertina in cui posano singolarmente. Il successo è assicurato!
Sports Illustrated all’insegna dell’inclusività al di là delle differenze di genere
Come da tradizione che si rispetti, nel servizio speciale di SI dedicato ai costumi da bagno, le modelle sono scelte all’insegna dell’inclusività. Non solo al di là delle differenze di genere e dei pregiudizi. Un invito importante per celebrare la bellezza femminile in tutte le sue taglie, etnie, età. Protagoniste (anche se non di copertina) nell’edizione 2020 dello Swimsuit Issue, ci sono anche la ballerina Christie Valdiserri affetta da alopecia, Valentina Sampaio, prima modella transgender di SI e la 56enne Kathy Jacobs. Senza dimenticare le bellissime Samantha Hoopes (anch’ella veterana della rivista), Anne de Paula, Robin Holzken, la plus model Olivia Brower, Myla Dalbesio, gli angeli di Victoria’s Secret Josephine Skriver e Kelsey Merritt e molte altre bellezze da togliere il fiato. Visi e corpi che sono l’esperto Fidia avrebbe potuto scolpire.
