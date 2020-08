View this post on Instagram

Day 5 on accutane… I promised I’d show you the ups and downs. As far as lows go, just a mild headache and unsolicited DM’s from people who are not the dermatologist I spent 14 years with crying to after countless failed treatments. In my experience with acne, the side effects of NOT trying this medicine and instead living with painful cysts on my back, shoulders, chest, and face…are far far worse. -diverting eye contact to take their gaze away from my face -waking up hoping that when i look to the mirror it won’t look as painful as it feels -wondering what the person behind me may be thinking standing in line -shying away from significant others when they start scratching my back -screaming at myself in the mirror, “WHY ME?” -washing my face hoping that when I’m done, I’ll have a new face and new skin And because of these daily struggles, missing out on a lot of experiences i know will trigger me into having a mental breakdown. There is nothing wrong with MY choice to take accutane, but there is something wrong with the comments which try to convince me otherwise. ⁣ Accutane has helped so many people, with severe enough cases to get offered the drug, to live free from the emotional and physical pain. #accutane #accutanejourney #skinconfidence #normalizenormalskin