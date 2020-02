View this post on Instagram

Ah neonatals. They truly are the most unique and divine creatures. I'm overjoyed, delirious, sleep deprived and extremely emotional #allthenewbornfeels. Sometimes my mind will race ahead of me – I need to get the washing in, send that email, get Hakavai's stuff ready for pre-school. I worry about how I’ll sleep tonight, and what tomorrow will be like if I don’t get enough (who am I kidding? Of course I won’t get enough 😂). It’s exhausting. So, what do I do about it? I remind myself to stay in the moment. In THIS moment. I try not to get too caught up in the future, and all the things that need doing, and focus on what is happening right here and right now. AND JUST LOOK AT HIM! HE'S ADORABLE! I GREW HIM!