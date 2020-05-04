Per quanto riguarda il panorama musicale, una delle migliori sorprese ce l’hanno riservata i Queen. Una sorpresa ben azzeccata il loro remake di “We Are The Champions”, che per l’occasione è stato dedicato ai “champions” che si battono nella lotta contro la pandemia da Coronavirus.
Brian May, Roger Taylor e Adam Lambert hanno lanciato una versione “casalinga” dell’iconico brano, destinata a chi, in ogni angolo del modo, sta lottando contro il Covid-19. Che si tratti di “champions” in prima linea o in terza persona.
Queen + Adam Lambert – “You Are The Champions“ (New Lockdown version!)
I Queen hanno modificato la loro iconica “We Are The Champions” per volgerla a chi, in ogni angolo del modo, sta lottando contro il Covid-19. Che si tratti di “champions” in prima linea o in terza persona.. Ecco così che il brano si trasforma da “We Are The Champions” a “You Are The Champions”. La magia è avvenuta in questa nuova versione registrata a distanza di sicurezza da Brian May e Roger Taylor con Adam Lambert alla voce. Gli ultimi due componenti dei Queen, con il ft di Lambert, loro vocalist degli ultimi tour, hanno cantato e suonato in sicurezza, dalle rispettive abitazioni. Rispettando appieno le regole di quarantena e distanziamento sociale.
