Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading a book I wrote with @davidwilliampress called The Baby Dolphin. This is the first time it has been heard anywhere so I hope you enjoy it. I was heartbroken to read today while I was preparing for this story that a baby dolphin had been killed in Cornwall after being struck by a boat. We need to show more love and respect to marine animals and all wildlife #storytimewithfergieandfriends #childrensbooks #books #stories Link to channel in my bio