Stanche di avere un colore troppo scuro? Non vi preoccupate le tendenze primavera-estate 2019 ci propongono un’alternativa per i nostri capelli castani. Non serve decolorarli del tutto per arrivare al biondo tanto desiderato per la bella stagione. No al biondo e si al rosa. Ebbene sì, le sfumature confetto sono arrivate anche per i capelli più scuro. La parola d’ordine è rose brown hair. Per chi vuole schiarire i propri capelli senza rovinarli, ecco questo nuovo colore che farà tendenza per i prossimi mesi. Adatto a qualsiasi tonalità di castano, renderà il vostro look glamour ed eccentrico. Ecco l’elenco delle diverse sfumature di rose brown hair, allora cosa aspettate a provarlo?
Rosa classico
Per chi non ama le sfumature troppo accese, il rosa classico è perfetto per voi. Una tonalità un po’ vintage e romantica che metterà in risalto la vostra carnagione e renderà i vostri capelli più luminosi.
Rosa grigio
La tonalità di rosa grigio è una sfumatura leggermente più chiara e particolare. Il rosa grigio è una tonalità abbastanza fredda, quindi meglio se avete una carnagione abbastanza scura. Donerà ai vostro capelli un look alternativo ed elegante.
Rosa oro
Una sfumatura super luminosa quella del rosa oro. Le schiariture rosa si alternano a micro ciocche castano chiaro o bionde. Adatto a chi vuole un look più naturale e meno appariscente.
Rosa scuro
Per chi non ama i colori confetto, il rosa scuro è perfetto per voi. Se poi deciderete di alternarlo a delle sfumature ciliegia tanto meglio, i vostri capelli risulteranno più cool e super lucidi.
Rosa ruby
Il rosa ruby si inspira al colore del cioccolato ruby, una sfumatura che si mixa ai toni del marrone. Se non volete rinunciare del tutto ai vostri capelli castani, questo è il colore adatto a voi, per un’aria glamour e sofisticata.
Rosa fluo
Per le più coraggiose è arrivato anche il rosa fluo. Grazie al revival anni ’90, i colori accesi non tingono solo gli abiti, ma anche i nostri capelli. Se siete delle autentiche fashion victims, non potete fare a meno di provarlo.
