View this post on Instagram

Look at these BEFORE AND AFTER 😱 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Video 1 Repost @makeupbyani My current obsession 🤩🤩🤩@hudabeautyshop NYMPH body highlighter. Don’t forget to moisture your skin before applying the highlighter ✨✨✨ Colors I used Luna Aphrodite ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Video 2 Repost @sellmakasumoviq It's just amazing how @hudabeauty changes the meaning of the word "body" !! Goodbye pantyhose 🙌🏻 @hudabeautyshop NYMPH in Aphrodite, Luna, Aurora #hudabeautynymph #nofilterneeded