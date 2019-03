View this post on Instagram

The 1944 501®. Everything changed during World War II. The U.S. government informed all clothing manufacturers that they had to remove a certain amount of metal, fabric, and thread from their garments in order to conserve raw materials for the war effort. LS&Co. did what it could to abide by the rules. Rather than lose the Arcuate Stitching Design on the back pockets of the 501® Jeans LS&Co. worked out a system to print it into every pair of 501® Jeans that came out of the factory. #levisvintageclothing