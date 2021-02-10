È uscita oggi la shortlist dell’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences per alcune categorie principali presenti agli Oscar 2021: miglior documentario, migliori effetti speciali, miglior trucco e acconciatura, migliore film internazionale e miglior colonna sonora. Gli Oscar 2021 verranno trasmessi da più luoghi, con il Dolby Theatre come punto di riferimento centrale. Sarà una 93esima edizione super speciale che avrà luogo il 25 di aprile.

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings

Mexico, I’m No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami…

Pinocchio

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – con Laura Pausini

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya