È uscita oggi la shortlist dell’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences per alcune categorie principali presenti agli Oscar 2021: miglior documentario, migliori effetti speciali, miglior trucco e acconciatura, migliore film internazionale e miglior colonna sonora. Gli Oscar 2021 verranno trasmessi da più luoghi, con il Dolby Theatre come punto di riferimento centrale. Sarà una 93esima edizione super speciale che avrà luogo il 25 di aprile.
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile, The Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two of Us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better Days
Iran, Sun Children
Ivory Coast, Night of the Kings
Mexico, I’m No Longer Here
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear Comrades!
Taiwan, A Sun
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami…
Pinocchio
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – con Laura Pausini
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya