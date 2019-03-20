La bella stagione è alle porte, il nostro guardaroba prende vita come le nostre palette. Dai toni pastelli ai toni caldi, l’importante è che il colore sia presente. Per le tendenze primavera-estate 2019 hanno decretato che non possiamo fare a meno dell’arancio. Un colore particolare e super caldo, a volte discriminato nel nostro guardaroba e nella nostra palette trucco. Un trucco occhi tutto incentrato sull’arancio o sul borgogna ispirato ai tramonti della primavera-estate. Questa tipologia di make up è adatto a qualsiasi tipologia di incarnato, allora cosa aspettiamo a provarlo?
Ombretto arancio
Un ombretto cremoso color arancione da applicare su tutta la palpebra mobile: se volete intensificare ancora di più il colore, utilizzate un ombretto in polvere della stessa nuance. L’importante è sfumare bene con un pennello e possiamo aggiungere anche il color borgogna, per creare una mezzaluna molto delicata nella piega dell’occhio.
Blush arancio
Il blush arancio è un elemento molto sofisticato, è un vero must per questa stagione in tutte le sue tonalità, dal delicato albicocca all’intenso ruggine. Adatto a qualsiasi tipo di carnagione.
Rossetto arancione
Il rossetto arancione è un altro must have di stagione, dalla sfumatura pesca a quella terracotta, albicocca e terra bruciata, non possiamo fare a meno di questo elemento make up nel nostro beauty.
Mascara arancione
Non particolarmente facile da portare è il mascara arancione molto eccentrico e adatto ad un’occasione speciale. Meglio se avete gli occhi azzurri o verdi e dettaglio importante è sicuramente abbinarlo a abiti dalle sfumature calde.
Correttore arancione
Il correttore arancione è un miracolo del make up, una scoperta recente ha rivelato che: nel caso in cui si soffre di occhiaie che tendono al blu, l’ideale è utilizzare un correttore arancione, piuttosto che uno beige. Quello arancione, infatti, maschera subito il problema e lo rende immediatamente meno visibile.
Eyeliner arancione neon
La tonalità fluo in stile anni ’80 fa tendenza anche nel make up ed ecco che tra i must have di stagione spunta l’eyeliner arancione neon. Lo ha proposto per la prima volta il make-up artist Aaron Storms su Instagram: grafico, dalla texture mat e con le punte allungate verso le estremità opposte dell’occhio.
Palette arancio
Le palette dai colori caldi, sono un altro must have di stagione. Non possiamo fare a meno di avere nel nostro beauty make up, una palette che contenga i toni dell’arancio come: Anastasia Beverly Hills soft glam eye shadow palette o la Too Faced palette just peachy.