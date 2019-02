View this post on Instagram

Oh Barbarella, where have you been? Jane Fonda in Barbarella by David Hurn, 1967 ————————————————————————- Before Jane Fonda, producer Dino De Laurentiis had always envisioned Sophia Loren for the role of Barbarella, but the Italian actress turned down the offer. Also approached to play the role was Raquel Welch, who likewise decided to take a pass — and instead went on to star in "Myra Breckinridge", a racy film that is arguably even stranger than "Barbarella". Italian actress Virna Lisi also turned down the role. ————————————————————————- #oldhollywood #vintage #classichollywood #legend #1970s #moviestar #hollywoodstar #marilynmonroe #hollywoodgreats #1960s #silverscreen #goldenage #goldenageofhollywood #elizabethtaylor #audreyhepburn #retro #actress #icon #beauty #nostalgia #historyinpictures #fashionhistory #60sfashion #oldmovies #retromovies #janefonda #fashiongoals #barbarella #davidhurn