La moda italiana deve combattere il razzismo: lo dicono gli insiders

View this post on Instagram

Each of our own liberation is tied to one another. We cannot be fully free until every member of our community is free. That is why we must be intentional and steadfast in centering the voices of the most marginalized members of our community as we imagine a better world. Our Black LGBTQ siblings need us to raise our voices in a resounding affirmation that their lives matter. We are strongest when we speak with one voice and affirm one another. All Black people deserve to thrive — not just survive. All #BlackLivesMatter