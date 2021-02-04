Golden Globe Awards 2021, nomination: Italia candidata due volte

Dà un’occhiata all’elenco completo dei candidati  ai Golden Globe Awards e scopri chi vincerà durante la cerimonia

La stagione dei premi è dietro l’angolo e tutto inizia con i Golden Globe Awards 2021. La cerimonia si svolgerà il 28 febbraio e ora sappiamo finalmente quali film e programmi saranno in lizza per i premi. Dà un’occhiata all’elenco completo dei candidati  ai Golden Globe e scopri chi vincerà durante la cerimonia, che sarà condotta da Tina Fey e Amy Poehler.

CINEMA, Golden Globe Awards 2021

Miglior film drammatico

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Il processo ai Chicago 7

 

Miglior film commedia-musicale

Borat – Seguito di film cinema
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom

 

Miglior regia

David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Emerald Ferrell – Promising Young Woman
Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

 

Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Kate Hudson – Music

 

Miglior attore non protagonista

Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Glenn Close – Elegia americana
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World

 

Miglior sceneggiatura

Promising Young Woman
Mank
Il processo ai Chicago 7
The Father
Nomadland

 

Miglior colonna sonora

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Goransson – Tenet
James Newton Howard – News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul

 

Miglior canzone

“Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
“Io sì (Seen)” – La vita davanti a sé
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

 

Miglior film d’animazione

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

 

Miglior film in lingua straniera

Another Round – Danimarca
La Llorona- Guatemala
La vita davanti a sé – Italia
Minari – USA/Corea del Sud
Two of Us – Francia

TV, Golden Globe Awards 2021

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

 

Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale

Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great

 

Miglior miniserie o film tv

Normal People
La regina degli scacchi
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Al Pacino – Hunters
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Colmer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi

 

Miglior attore non protagonista

John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

