La stagione dei premi è dietro l’angolo e tutto inizia con i Golden Globe Awards 2021. La cerimonia si svolgerà il 28 febbraio e ora sappiamo finalmente quali film e programmi saranno in lizza per i premi. Dà un’occhiata all’elenco completo dei candidati ai Golden Globe e scopri chi vincerà durante la cerimonia, che sarà condotta da Tina Fey e Amy Poehler.
CINEMA, Golden Globe Awards 2021
Miglior film drammatico
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Il processo ai Chicago 7
Miglior film commedia-musicale
Borat – Seguito di film cinema
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Miglior regia
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Emerald Ferrell – Promising Young Woman
Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Golden Globe Awards 2021, nomination: Italia candidata due volte
Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico
Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale
Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Kate Hudson – Music
Miglior attore non protagonista
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Glenn Close – Elegia americana
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Miglior sceneggiatura
Promising Young Woman
Mank
Il processo ai Chicago 7
The Father
Nomadland
Miglior colonna sonora
Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Goransson – Tenet
James Newton Howard – News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul
Miglior canzone
“Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
“Io sì (Seen)” – La vita davanti a sé
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Miglior film d’animazione
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Miglior film in lingua straniera
Another Round – Danimarca
La Llorona- Guatemala
La vita davanti a sé – Italia
Minari – USA/Corea del Sud
Two of Us – Francia
TV, Golden Globe Awards 2021
Miglior serie tv drammatica
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Miglior miniserie o film tv
Normal People
La regina degli scacchi
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Al Pacino – Hunters
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Colmer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi
Miglior attore non protagonista
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched