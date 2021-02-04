La stagione dei premi è dietro l’angolo e tutto inizia con i Golden Globe Awards 2021. La cerimonia si svolgerà il 28 febbraio e ora sappiamo finalmente quali film e programmi saranno in lizza per i premi. Dà un’occhiata all’elenco completo dei candidati ai Golden Globe e scopri chi vincerà durante la cerimonia, che sarà condotta da Tina Fey e Amy Poehler.

CINEMA, Golden Globe Awards 2021

Miglior film drammatico

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Il processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior film commedia-musicale

Borat – Seguito di film cinema

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Miglior regia

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Emerald Ferrell – Promising Young Woman

Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Golden Globe Awards 2021, nomination: Italia candidata due volte

Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat – Seguito di film cinema

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Kate Hudson – Music

Miglior attore non protagonista

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Glenn Close – Elegia americana

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Miglior sceneggiatura

Promising Young Woman

Mank

Il processo ai Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Miglior colonna sonora

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul

Miglior canzone

“Fight for you” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7

“Io sì (Seen)” – La vita davanti a sé

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Miglior film d’animazione

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Miglior film in lingua straniera

Another Round – Danimarca

La Llorona- Guatemala

La vita davanti a sé – Italia

Minari – USA/Corea del Sud

Two of Us – Francia

TV, Golden Globe Awards 2021

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Miglior miniserie o film tv

Normal People

La regina degli scacchi

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Al Pacino – Hunters

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Colmer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi

Miglior attore non protagonista

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched