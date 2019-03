View this post on Instagram

In celebration of Game Of Thrones' eighth and final season, Adidas is teaming up with the fantasy series to release a six-piece set of co-created Ultra Boosts. Inspired by six of the show's most prominent houses or groups of characters . . There will be an iteration for the Night's Watch, the White Walkers, House Targaryen, the Targaryen's dragons, House Stark, and House Lannister. Along with color schemes that are representative of these pivotal figureheads, each creation boasts a phrase or sigil from each the likes of "Winter Is Here" for the menacing White Walkers, and "Hear Me Roar" for the debt-paying Lannisters. Other special details include GoT-branded custom insoles as well as one final house-specific detail underneath each tongue whether it be by way of a phrase or a signature crest.