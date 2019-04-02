L’eleganza e la regalità giapponese si mescolano alla delicatezza dei fiori di ciliegio. Per il Giappone questo è il periodo più rosa dell’anno, l’esplosione di colori e profumi rende omaggio alla primavera come pochi altri Paesi sanno fare, la natura resta un’opera meravigliosa.
Gorgeously lit Tokyo Skytree towers over a pink early bloomer, Kawazu-zakura cherry blossoms. on Apr. 1st, the banks of Sumida River have been filled with pale pink of Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms. Experience the fantastic seasonal beauty of parks, streets and riverbanks adorned with cherry blossoms all at once from Tokyo Skytree's observation deck where you have an incredible panoramic view of metropolitan Tokyo.
Non solo natura però, se distogliamo un secondo l’attenzione da ciò che spunta puntuale ogni anno dagli alberi di ciliegio scopriremo che la tradizione occidentale è più vicina a quella orientale di quanto pensassimo. I mondi del beauty e dell‘alta moda del nostro continente non possono restare sordi al fascino dei sakura (fiori di ciliegio, in giapponese) e griffe come MAC e Dior Make up hanno saputo sfruttarne l’enorme potenzialità.
cherry blossom 🌸 possibly my proudest look to date!💞
Per una legge di stretta interconnessione tra mondi affini ma differenti, anche i designer di moda hanno creato capolavori sartoriali lasciandosi ispirare dalla fioritura degli alberi da frutto. Il primato va alla capsule collection del lontano 2003 tra Louis Vuitton e Takashi Murakami che diede vita alla collezione Cherry Blossom formata da Papillon e Retrò, Pochette Accessoires, dal portafoglio Tresor, collezione entrata di diritto nella storia della moda e, in particolare, degli accessori e che conquistò le fashioniste di tutto il mondo.
A passare per la via della seta furono anche Dior e la sua splendida serie di abiti, giacche e copricapi ispirati ai fiori di ciliegio (2017), Dolce&Gabbana con la collezione haute couture presentata al Tokyo National Museum nell’aprile del 2017, o Alexander McQueen che nel 2014 lavorò di contrasto tra la delicatezza dei ciliegi e l’aggressività della pelle nera intarsiata negli abiti della collezione.
Il paradiso primaverile nipponico torna costantemente e, tornando a madre natura, in Giappone è occasione per riunire intere famiglie. L’evento si chiama “hanami“, che letteralmente significa “guardare i fiori” di ciliegio ed è uno spettacolo così suggestivo che migliaia di turisti si organizzano per volare in quelle terre meravigliose.
At #TottoriHanakairo Flower Park, 200 cherry trees will come to full bloom just before the 🌸Cherry Blossom Festival🌸 held on April 6th and 7th. Come capture #MtDaisen in the breathtaking shower of cherry blossoms!
Dalla seconda metà di marzo alla prima metà d’aprile si può, quindi, assistere all’hanami. Quest’anno la prima fioritura è prevista per il 16 marzo a Kochi e proseguirà fino all’11 maggio a Hokkaido nella omonima prefettura. Il luogo migliore per ammirare la fioritura dei ciliegi a Tokyo è Shinjuku Gyoen e il picco è previsto intorno al 1° aprile. A Osaka il posto migliore è l’Expo ’70 Park con picco previsto intorno al 5 aprile, a Hiroshima la massima fioritura è prevista per il 31 marzo e il luogo migliore per ammirarla è il Peace Memorial Park.
#ArakurayamaSengenPark's cherry trees reach full bloom in mid-April, a week or two later than Tokyo area. Take a 1-hour and 40-minute bus ride from Shinjuku Bus Terminal to enjoy the park's annual #CherryBlossomFestival held from March 30th through April 14th this year.
Arrived in Kyoto a little early for cherry blossoms？ Then visit #Jonangu Shrine where the Weeping Plum ＆ Camellia Flower Festival is being held until March 22nd! You'll love the marvelous #Japanesegardens and traditional sweets served at Rakusuiken tea house.
Imagine how beautiful it will be when the cherry trees lining the river bank come to full bloom this late March! Walk across the famous #Kintaikyo Bridge and take the ropeway to #IwakuniCastle to get a bird's eye view of one of Japan's top 100 cherry blossom viewing sites.
Take in this breathtaking beauty of cascading pink blossoms at #SuzukaForestGarden hosting its annual #weepingplum festival until March 31st this year. Also, don't miss the nighttime illuminations that will turn the garden into a land of fantasy!
Shinjuku Gyoen is one of Tokyo's largest and most popular parks. Located just a short walk from Shinjuku Station, the paid park's spacious lawns, meandering walking paths and tranquil scenery provide a relaxing escape from the bustling city around it. In spring Shinjuku Gyoen becomes one of the best places in Tokyo to see cherry blossoms.
HIROSAKI CASTLE Spring will soon be here, and in Japan that means the arrival of cherry blossoms! And one of the best spots in Japan for viewing blossoms is Hirosaki Castle, located within its namesake park in Aomori Prefecture. The castle was built more than 400 years ago and is one of many beautiful spots for enjoying nature combined with traditional architecture in the Tohoku region.