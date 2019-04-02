View this post on Instagram

Gorgeously lit Tokyo Skytree towers over a pink early bloomer, Kawazu-zakura cherry blossoms. on Apr. 1st, the banks of Sumida River have been filled with pale pink of Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms. Experience the fantastic seasonal beauty of parks, streets and riverbanks adorned with cherry blossoms all at once from Tokyo Skytree's observation deck where you have an incredible panoramic view of metropolitan Tokyo. . Location: Tokyo Photo by @shinji_nakajima . We introduce you to a photo of Japan posted with "#visitjapanjp" and its location. . #Japan #Photo #travel #travelgram #traveling #japantrip #ilovejapan #sakura #cherryblossom #Skytree #Tokyo Follow: @visitjapanjp