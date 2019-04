View this post on Instagram

Clean fuel for a fit body @WelleCo 💪Have you tried our WelleCo NOURISHING PLANT PROTEIN? I have 1 scoop in the morning with plant based milk. ( chocolate is my fav ) Available in Peruvian Chocolate & Natural Vanilla, is the combination of organic sprouted brown rice and pea protein that provides all 9 amino acids essential for recovery. It contains nutrients to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, fibre, acai for healthy free radical elimination and B vitamins for anti-stress, with no added wheat, dairy, soy, eggs or nuts. Globally from welleco.com 💚