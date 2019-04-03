Fotografie in posa scattate da partner studiati ad hoc, abiti firmati dalle più grandi case di moda sul mercato, migliaia di followers e altrettanti like sotto ogni fotografia pubblicata: questo è il riassunto, molto riassunto, della vita di una influencer. Colette LeClair è tanto influencer quanto anomala, una mosca bianca in un mare di concorrenza spietata. 27 anni, originaria della Virginia, con un grande senso fotografico, intraprendente e con una vera e propria ossessione per gli acquisti on line, la piattaforma preferita? Amazon.
Thank you @cosmopolitan for taking a chance on me! I had the most incredible & kick ass team put together this top secret shoot with me on a cold, snowy day in New York City. @heyrayhansen @racheltorgs @rubcha @abby.silverman @Aya kanai you all made my dreams come true 💫💫💫 I started Colette Prime a year and a half ago and my whole life changed. I cut off everything toxic and planted my seeds again. I started from ground zero. I took the biggest chance on myself because I knew it was worth it to grow into the person I was meant to be. It was incredibly hard and I did a lot of work on myself to get to this point. And every single one of YOU helped!! My brain & heart works on overdrive every day with ideas on how to help y’all. There is still a lot of work to do, but I have a foundation that’s stronger than ever. Thank you, thank you! Take care of yourselves too. Know that letting go and rebuilding yourself is possible. Plant dem new seeds! And never look back. The past is never ever better. and Alex, you helped me every step of the way. I love you, I kiss the earth that birthed you.
Il rivenditore e-commerce più conosciuto e sfruttato al mondo può benissimo sostituirsi a Yoox, o ad Asos, Zalando o Forever21. Che la nuova frontiera dello shopping fosse quella virtuale è una realtà sdoganata e Amazon si sta affermando sempre più prepotentemente come rivenditore di ogni cosa umanamente desiderabile. Basta un abbonamento Prime e il gioco è fatto: spedizioni veloci e a costo zero, dal detersivo al capo firmato, niente è irraggiungibile con un pc.
Professional category & blazer category 👏🏻 I’m all bossed up because y’all have been requesting so many power suits and powerful looks the past couple of months. This suit is $85 and the tailoring and fit is beautiful. This same brand makes a hot pink suit and a white suit too. I try this on in my story highlights if you want to see it in videos. Where to get the boots?! I have about 20 pairs of white booties that are affordable under my boots category, so you have options #linkinbio #sfblogger #amazonfashion #nikond850 #selfportrait #affordablefashion #pinksuit #pastel #springfashion #founditonamazon #coletteprime #colette #fashionart #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #women #love
Colette LeClair è un’entità nata per caso, la sua ossessione per gli acquisti su Amazon nasce al tempo del college quando il centro commerciale più vicino distava 30 minuti di macchina dal suo studentato, il budget era limitato e tutto ciò che possedeva erano pc e abbonamento Amazon Prime. Voilà, i 23 mila followers arrivano subito dopo e da Colette ottengono molto di più di semplice ispirazione.
Who needs new professional clothes?!? I can help you find clothes that you want to wear at work & out and about. From day to night on a budget! If you feel good in a suit, you deserve a custom fit suit that you can wear year round and on any occasion. This plaid suit was $90 and with alterations on the pants (as they dragged on the ground when I wore flats) a total of $115. You can mix it up with a different colored turtleneck or blouse and shoes. Check out my professional category, blazers, two piece sets, and flats category for this look. #sfblogger #coletteprime #amazonfashion #styleinspo #fashionart #streetstyle #sanfrancisco #streetsofsf #selfportrait #womenempowerment #love #women #art #fashionblogger #streetart #streetwear #streetphotography #fashionphotography
L’idea di business di Colette LeClair è complessa ed estremamente arguta. La bella bionda ha intercettato un segmento di mercato ancora poco battuto e dedicandovici anima e corpo ne ha tratto beneficio in poco tempo. Miss LeClair, fortemente appassionata di moda, inizia ad acquistare abbigliamento ed accessori su Amazon, li fa arrivare a casa e li indossa. Le fotografie vengono scattate da lei stessa, grazie ad un treppiede e ad un senso fotografico raffinato.
People will tell you no, but they aren’t in control, you are. Find your voice/opinion/roar and we can do it together. All 24k of us. Ready to hear it loud and clear! #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment #coletteprime #sfblogger #leopardprint #blazer #professional #amazonfashion #affordablefashion #fashionart #diy #fashionphotography #linkinbio #love #art
Colette LeClair e il business di Direct Messenger
La fotografia finisce quindi sul proprio profilo Instagram e da lì segue un iter abbastanza regolare secondo i canoni del fashion blogging e annessi: fiumi di like. Ma c’è di più, Colette LeClair non si accontenta di ricevere apprezzamenti sotto le immagini postate aspettando di diventare abbastanza influente da essere contattata da brand di lusso per chiedere una sponsorizzazione. Il core business di Colette LeClair si chiama Direct Messenger.
La giovane fashionista si guadagna da vivere condividendo le sue abilità da personal shopper con l’utenza di Instagram che la contatta direttamente su Direct, il sistema di messaggistica istantanea del social. Come lo fa? Grazie al Programma Amazon Influencer che consente ad ogni titolare di profili social autenticati di ottenere una percentuale sulle vendite che riescono a fare. Gli acquirenti accedono all’acquisto del prodotto attraverso il link personale di Colette e le assicurano una percentuale di vendita sul loro carrello. Geniale.
Entering the month of the Pisces ♓️ all kinds of emotions going on in this head! Anyone else a Pisces? I’m wearing my new heart necklace all month long ❤️ it’s $15 and comes with a key to lock it and open it 🔑 #sfblogger #sanfrancisco #ootd #colette #amazonfashion #founditonamazon #affordablefashion #streetstyle #streetphotography #architecture #streetchic #fashionweek #pisces #womenempowerment #love
I follower di Colette diventano quindi veri e propri clienti con esigenze di shopping specifiche. “Puoi acquistare per me un abito per questo matrimonio? Ho bisogno che il vestito stia sotto i 50 dollari e lo vorrei rosso”, così Colette inizia la sua ricerca su Amazon per soddisfare le esigenze del cliente. In cambio quest’ultimo acquisterà attraverso il canale Amazon dedicato a miss LeClair il et voilà, les jeux sont faits!
Anche se non sappiamo quanto possa guadagnare, Colette assicura di aver aspettato prima di lasciare lavori “ordinari” per dedicarsi full time al fashion blogging. Quando Amazon le ha inviato l’assegno per coprire le percentuali di vendita ha deciso di sposare questa vita. Inoltre Amazon la sostiene inviando carte regalo per compensare le spese di lavoro, non male per fare shopping eh?