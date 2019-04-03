View this post on Instagram

Thank you @cosmopolitan for taking a chance on me! I had the most incredible & kick ass team put together this top secret shoot with me on a cold, snowy day in New York City. @heyrayhansen @racheltorgs @rubcha @abby.silverman @Aya kanai you all made my dreams come true 💫💫💫 I started Colette Prime a year and a half ago and my whole life changed. I cut off everything toxic and planted my seeds again. I started from ground zero. I took the biggest chance on myself because I knew it was worth it to grow into the person I was meant to be. It was incredibly hard and I did a lot of work on myself to get to this point. And every single one of YOU helped!! My brain & heart works on overdrive every day with ideas on how to help y’all. There is still a lot of work to do, but I have a foundation that’s stronger than ever. Thank you, thank you! Take care of yourselves too. Know that letting go and rebuilding yourself is possible. Plant dem new seeds! And never look back. The past is never ever better. and Alex, you helped me every step of the way. I love you, I kiss the earth that birthed you.