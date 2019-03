View this post on Instagram

All about this blunt cut & oversized clip 👩🏼✂️. Thank you @velvetmane for this mid week hair inspo. Are you ready to reveal your best hair yet, in 2019? 💧💦 Strip away the chemical residue left behind by other hair care products & refresh and re-hydrate with Silk – you'll instantly feel the difference 💁‍♀️ Keep your mane feeling fresh the natural way with our award winning hair care range, all avail via the link in bio. Don't forget…FREE FREIGHT FEB is still running – so get your orders in quickly to save yourself some $$ on delivery 📦💌🚛 . . . www.silkoilofmorocco.com . #bluntbob #hairclip #bluntcut #blondbob #healthyhair #hairgoals #shorthairinspo