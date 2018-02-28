Tendenze moda Autunno Inverno 2018/2019: le passerelle Dior

28 febbraio 2018 Rebecca Fassone
Quest’oggi vi portiamo a scoprire la collezione Autunno Inverno 2018/2019 firmata Christian Dior. Nella gallery qui sotto alcune immagini dal set, dalle sfilate ma anche delle celebrities che vi hanno preso parte.
In copertina, Photo Credit: © Christine Spengler for Dior
DIOR – Autumn Winter 2018-2019
DIOR – Autumn Winter 2018-2019 Scenography © Adrien Dirand
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: Winnie Harlow attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on February 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior) *** Local Caption *** Winnie Harlow
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: Emmanuellle Devos attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on February 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
DIOR – Autumn Winter 2018-2019 Scenography © Adrien Dirand
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: Cara Delevingne attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on February 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior) *** Local Caption *** Cara Delevingne
DIOR – Autumn Winter 2018-2019 © Adrien Dirand
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: Olivia Palermo attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on February 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior) *** Local Caption *** Olivia Palermo