Luxgallery > Celebrità > Mostra del Cinema di Venezia: i look da sogno delle star sul red carpet di Venezia74

Mostra del Cinema di Venezia: i look da sogno delle star sul red carpet di Venezia74

La Mostra del Cinema di Venezia continua: ecco il foto-racconto della giornata di ieri

6 settembre 2017   Rebecca Fassone

,

130
Model Tina Kunakey attends the premiere of the movie "Mother" presented in competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2017 at Venice Lido. / AFP PHOTO / Filippo MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Tags: