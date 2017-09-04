Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: il foto-racconto della quinta giornata del festival

4 settembre 2017 Rebecca Fassone
240
Mentre la
Mostra del Cinema di Venezia si avvia alla sua sesta giornata di festival, abbiamo selezionato per voi i migliori look della quinta giornata di festival. Domenica 3 settembre – oltre a far nascere indiscrezioni sulla presunta gravidanza di Chiara Ferragni – è stata la giornata della presentazione della serie ma anche del red carpet di “Suburra” e dell’esclusivo party veneziano firmato Suburbicon Tiffany & Co.
Tra i protagonisti della giornata anche l’ancora bellissima
Jane Fonda ma anche Alessandro Preziosi, Alessandro Borghi, Claudia Cardinale o Jamie Campbell. Ecco allora il foto-racconto della quinta giornata della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017 in attesa delle novità che verranno proposte quest’oggi, lunedì 4 settembre.
Il cantante Jamie Campbell Bower con orologio e gioielli Tiffany & Co. – Courtesy of Grazia Lotti Relazioni Pubbliche
Il Salone Concerti, location della cena di gala – Courtesy of Grazia Lotti Relazioni Pubbliche
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Violante Placido attends Keep On Shining Lampoon Party at Conservatorio Di Venezia on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Lampoon)
Matt Damon – Star Internazionali che hanno autografato la mitica Golden Jeroboam Moët & Chandon sulla terrazza del Palazzo del Cinema – Courtesy of STUDIO ROBERTA CIAPPI
communication & marketing
Raffaella Banchero e Alessandro Preziosi – Courtesy of Grazia Lotti Relazioni Pubbliche
Jane Fonda – Star Internazionali che hanno autografato la mitica Golden Jeroboam Moët & Chandon sulla terrazza del Palazzo del Cinema – Courtesy of STUDIO ROBERTA CIAPPI
communication & marketing
Matt Damon e George Clooney- Star Internazionali che hanno autografato la mitica Golden Jeroboam Moët & Chandon sulla terrazza del Palazzo del Cinema – Courtesy of STUDIO ROBERTA CIAPPI
communication & marketing
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Tina Kunakey walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘Suburbicon’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Tina Kunakey walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘Suburbicon’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Claudia Cardinale from Kineo delegation walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Leisure Seeker (Ella & John)’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Diamara Parodi Delfino (R) and Raffaella Banchero attend Keep On Shining Lampoon Party at Conservatorio Di Venezia on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Lampoon)
L’attore Alessandro Preziosi indossa orologio Tiffany & Co – Courtesy of Grazia Lotti Relazioni Pubbliche
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Alessandro Borghi attends the ‘Suburra The Series’ premiere during the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Tina Kunakey (L) and Raffaella Banchero attend Keep On Shining Lampoon Party at Conservatorio Di Venezia on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Lampoon)