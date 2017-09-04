Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: il foto-racconto della quinta giornata del festival

Mentre la Mostra del Cinema di Venezia si avvia alla sua sesta giornata di festival, abbiamo selezionato per voi i migliori look della quinta giornata di festival. Domenica 3 settembre – oltre a far nascere indiscrezioni sulla presunta gravidanza di Chiara Ferragni – è stata la giornata della presentazione della serie “Suburra” ma anche del red carpet di Suburbicon e dell’esclusivo party veneziano firmato Tiffany & Co.

Tra i protagonisti della giornata anche l’ancora bellissima Jane Fonda ma anche Alessandro Preziosi, Alessandro Borghi, Claudia Cardinale o Jamie Campbell. Ecco allora il foto-racconto della quinta giornata della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017 in attesa delle novità che verranno proposte quest’oggi, lunedì 4 settembre.