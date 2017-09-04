Luxgallery > Celebrità > Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: il foto-racconto della quinta giornata del festival

Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: il foto-racconto della quinta giornata del festival

Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: da Claudia Cardinale ad Alessandro Preziosi, le star a Venezia74

4 settembre 2017   Rebecca Fassone

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Tina Kunakey walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Mentre la Mostra del Cinema di Venezia si avvia alla sua sesta giornata di festival, abbiamo selezionato per voi i migliori look della quinta giornata di festival. Domenica 3 settembre – oltre a far nascere indiscrezioni sulla presunta gravidanza di Chiara Ferragni – è stata la giornata della presentazione della serie “Suburra” ma anche del red carpet di Suburbicon e dell’esclusivo party veneziano firmato Tiffany & Co.

Tra i protagonisti della giornata anche l’ancora bellissima Jane Fonda ma anche Alessandro Preziosi, Alessandro Borghi, Claudia Cardinale o Jamie Campbell. Ecco allora il foto-racconto della quinta giornata della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017 in attesa delle novità che verranno proposte quest’oggi, lunedì 4 settembre.

