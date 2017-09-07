Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: da Penelope Cruz a Jennifer Lawrence, il foto-racconto della giornata di ieri

7 settembre 2017 Rebecca Fassone
189
La
Mostra del Cinema di Venezia continua e, ovviamente, si avvicina il giorno dell’assegnazione del Leone d’Oro. Grande protagonista della giornata di ieri è stata la bellissima Penelope Cruz, al Lido insieme al marito Javier Bardem per la presentazione del film La pellicola, non in concorso, vede i due coniugi ancora una volta lavorare fianco a fianco. Due invece i film in concorso presentati ieri: Loving Pablo. di Sweet Country Warwick Thornton e , di Per Ammore a malavita Marco e Antonio Manetti.
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: Alessandro Borghi walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘Mother!’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 5, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Jennifer Lawrence attends the ‘Mother!’ UK premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on September 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the ‘Mother!’ UK premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on September 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Jennifer Lawrence attends the ‘Mother!’ UK premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on September 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘Loving Pablo’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 6, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘Loving Pablo’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 6, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘Loving Pablo’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 6, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: Rebecca Hall walks the red carpet ahead of the ‘Mother!’ screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 5, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Matteo Ceccarini and Eva Riccobono at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the 74th Venice International Film Festival at Arsenale
Diane Kruger and Catherine Deneuve at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the 74th Venice International Film Festival at Arsenale
Ilaria Spada ha indossato sandali Santoni in suede con cinturino alla caviglia alla premiere del film ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, in occasione del 74esimo Festival del Cinema di Venezia.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images