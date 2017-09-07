Luxgallery > Celebrità > Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: da Penelope Cruz a Jennifer Lawrence, il foto-racconto della giornata di ieri

Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: da Penelope Cruz a Jennifer Lawrence, il foto-racconto della giornata di ieri

Continua la Mostra del Cinema di Venezia: ecco i look sfoggiati dalle celebrities sul red carpet di Venezia 74

7 settembre 2017   Rebecca Fassone

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 06: Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Loving Pablo' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 6, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

La Mostra del Cinema di Venezia continua e, ovviamente, si avvicina il giorno dell’assegnazione del Leone d’Oro. Grande protagonista della giornata di ieri è stata la bellissima Penelope Cruz, al Lido insieme al marito Javier Bardem per la presentazione del film Loving Pablo. La pellicola, non in concorso, vede i due coniugi ancora una volta lavorare fianco a fianco. Due invece i film in concorso presentati ieri:  Sweet Country di Warwick Thornton e Per Ammore a malavita, di Marco e Antonio Manetti.

