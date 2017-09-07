Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2017: da Penelope Cruz a Jennifer Lawrence, il foto-racconto della giornata di ieri

La Mostra del Cinema di Venezia continua e, ovviamente, si avvicina il giorno dell’assegnazione del Leone d’Oro. Grande protagonista della giornata di ieri è stata la bellissima Penelope Cruz, al Lido insieme al marito Javier Bardem per la presentazione del film Loving Pablo. La pellicola, non in concorso, vede i due coniugi ancora una volta lavorare fianco a fianco. Due invece i film in concorso presentati ieri: Sweet Country di Warwick Thornton e Per Ammore a malavita, di Marco e Antonio Manetti.