LACMA Los Angeles: da Dakota Johnson a Jared Leto, gli ospiti dell’ART+FILM Gala 2017

Los Angeles: grandi ospiti al Lacma in occasione dell'ART+FILM Gala

6 novembre 2017   Rebecca Fassone

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)

Si è svolto nella giornata di ieri l’annuale Gala Art+Film del LACMA, Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Tanti gli ospiti celebri che hanno partecipato: tra questi Amy Adams, Charlotte Casiraghi, Dakota Johnson, Jared Leto ma anche Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Selma Hayek, i registi Alejandro González Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón e Guillermo del Toro, Behati Prinsloo, Barbra Streisand, Jared Leto, Jane Fonda, Kim Kardashian.

Ecco quindi alcune immagini dall’ART+FILM Gala del Lacma di Los Angeles…

Immagini: Courtesy of Gucci Press Office

