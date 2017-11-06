LACMA Los Angeles: da Dakota Johnson a Jared Leto, gli ospiti dell’ART+FILM Gala 2017

6 novembre 2017 Rebecca Fassone
Si è svolto nella giornata di ieri l’annuale Gala
Art+Film del LACMA, Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Tanti gli ospiti celebri che hanno partecipato: tra questi Amy Adams, Charlotte Casiraghi, Dakota Johnson, Jared Leto ma anche Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Selma Hayek, i registi Alejandro González Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón e Guillermo del Toro, Behati Prinsloo, Barbra Streisand, Jared Leto, Jane Fonda, Kim Kardashian.
Ecco quindi alcune immagini dall’ART+FILM Gala del Lacma di Los Angeles…
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Director Alejandro González Iñárritu (R) and María Eladia Hagerman attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Singer Tamia (L) and sports personality Grant Hill attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Asia Chow (L) and 2017 Art+Film Gala Co-Chair Eva Chow, wearing Gucci, attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Actor Amy Adams, wearing Gucci, attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Yoshiki, 2017 Art+Film Gala Co-Chair Eva Chow, wearing Gucci, Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Michael Govan and Katherine Ross, wearing Gucci, attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Actor Dakota Johnson, wearing Gucci, attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Actor Jared Leto, wearing Gucci, attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Asia Chow, wearing Gucci, attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Actors Elizabeth Chambers (L) and Armie Hammer attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)
Immagini: Courtesy of Gucci Press Office