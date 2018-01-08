Golden Globe 2018, i vincitori: i risultati della 75esima edizione

Sono stati annunciati nel corso della scorsa notte (ora italiana) i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2018, uno dei più importanti premi tra quelli dedicati al mondo del cinema e della televisione. Arrivati alla 75esima edizione, si sono tenuti come tradizione all’interno del Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles, in California.

Si sono tenuti nella notte tra domenica e lunedì i Golden Globe 2018, premi cinematografici assegnati ai protagonisti del cinema e della televisione dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Ma chi sono stati i vincitori dell’edizione 2018? Ecco l’elenco completo:

Miglior film drammatico

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior film comico/musicale

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Miglior attore in film drammatico:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, L’ora più buia

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, Tutti i soldi del mondo

Miglior attore in un film comico-musical:

Steve Carell, La battaglia dei sessi

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Miglior attrice in un film comico-musical:

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, La battaglie dei sessi

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, Tutti i soldi del mondo

Sam Rockwell, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

Miglior film animato:

Baby Boss

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Miglior regia di un film:

Guillermo del Toro, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, Tutti i soldi del mondo

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Miglior sceneggiatura:

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Miglior film straniero:

Una donna fantastica (Spagna)

Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre (Cambogia)

Oltre la notte (Germania)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Svezia)

Serie tv:

Miglior serie drammatica

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Miglior serie comica:

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

Smilf

Will & Grace

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica:

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, Tredici

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior attore in una serie comica:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Migliore attrice in una serie comica:

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Miglior miniserie o film tv:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Miglior attore in miniserie o film tv:

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Miglior attrice in miniserie o serie tv:

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Miglior attore non protagonista in serie, miniserie o film tv:

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Miglior attrice non protagonista in serie, miniserie o film tv:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies