Golden Globe 2018, i vincitori: i risultati della 75esima edizione

Sono stati annunciati nel corso della scorsa notte (ora italiana) i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2018, uno dei più importanti premi tra quelli dedicati al mondo del cinema e della televisione. Arrivati alla 75esima edizione, si sono tenuti come tradizione all’interno del Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles, in California.
Miglior film drammatico
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior film comico/musicale
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Miglior attore in film drammatico:
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, L’ora più buia
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, Tutti i soldi del mondo
Miglior attore in un film comico-musical:
Steve Carell, La battaglia dei sessi
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Miglior attrice in un film comico-musical:
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, La battaglie dei sessi
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, Tutti i soldi del mondo
Sam Rockwell, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water
Miglior film animato:
Baby Boss
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Miglior regia di un film:
Guillermo del Toro, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, Tutti i soldi del mondo
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Miglior sceneggiatura:
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Miglior film straniero:
Una donna fantastica (Spagna)
Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre (Cambogia)
Oltre la notte (Germania)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Svezia)
Serie tv:
Miglior serie drammatica
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Miglior serie comica:
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
Smilf
Will & Grace
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica:
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, Tredici
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior attore in una serie comica:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Migliore attrice in una serie comica:
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Miglior miniserie o film tv:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Miglior attore in miniserie o film tv:
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Miglior attrice in miniserie o serie tv:
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Miglior attore non protagonista in serie, miniserie o film tv:
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Miglior attrice non protagonista in serie, miniserie o film tv:
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies