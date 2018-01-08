Luxgallery > Tempo Libero > Spettacoli > Cinema > Golden Globe 2018: i migliori look delle celebrities

Golden Globe 2018: i migliori look delle celebrities

Golden Globe 2018: ecco cosa hanno indossato le celebrities sul red carpet

8 gennaio 2018   Rebecca Fassone

Si sono tenuti questa notte i Golden Globe 2018, tra i più importanti premi dedicati al cinema e alla televisione. A poche ore dalla premiazione, ecco i migliori look indossati dalle celebrities durante questo prestigioso evento…

