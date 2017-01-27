50 Sfumature di Nero, colonna sonora: “I don’t wanna live forever”, il video del singolo di Taylor Swift e Zayn Malik

In attesa dell’uscita nelle sale di 50 Sfumature di Nero, ecco il video del singolo contenuto nella colonna sonora e firmato da Taylor Swift e Zayn Malik dal titolo “I don’t wanna live forever”. Vi lasciamo quindi al video ufficiale riportandovi anche il testo di quella che sembra già essere una delle canzoni che farà ritornare alla mente le vicende del secondo capitolo delle “50 Sfumature”.

Il brano, scritto dalla stessa Taylor Swift con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff e Sam Dew, è stato inserito nel palinsesto delle radio dal 13 gennaio scorso ma solo da ieri è uscito anche con il video ufficiale. Ai fan di 50 Sfumature di Nero lasciamo quindi il testo di “I don’t wanna live forever”.

Been sitting eyes wide open behind these four walls, hoping you’d call

It’s just a cruel existence like there’s no point hoping at all

Baby, baby, I feel crazy, up all night, all night and every day

give me something, oh, but you say nothing

what is happening to me?

I don’t wanna live forever, ‘cause I know I’ll be living in vain

And I don’t wanna fit wherever

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I’m sitting eyes wide open and I got one thing stuck in my mind

wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life

Baby, baby, I feel crazy

up all night, all night and every day

I gave you something, but you gave me nothing

what is happening to me?

I don’t wanna live forever, ‘cause I know I’ll be living in vain

and I don’t wanna fit (fit, babe) wherever (wherever)

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I’ve been looking sad in all the nicest places

baby, baby, I feel crazy

I see you around in all these empty faces

up all night, all night and every day

I’ve been looking sad in all the nicest places

give me something, oh, but you say nothing

now I’m in a cab, I tell ‘em where your place is

what is happening to me?

I don’t wanna live forever, ‘cause I know I’ll be living in vain

and I don’t wanna fit wherever

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

until you come back home